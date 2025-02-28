Iran is ready to strengthen cooperation with UAE: Deputy foreign minister

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi, while referring to the continued priority of developing relations with neighbors in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has voiced the Tehran's readiness to strengthen cooperation with Abu Dhabi based on mutual interests.

Takht-e-Ravanchi made the remarks at the Joint Iran-UAE Committee Meeting on Political Consultations he co-chaired with UAE Assistant Minister for Political Affairs Lana Nusseibeh in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Referring to the continued priority of developing relations with neighbors in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Takht-e-Ravanchi voiced Tehran's readiness to strengthen cooperation between the two countries based on mutual interests.

Emphasizing the importance of the mechanism of the joint committee for political consultations and its role in helping to strengthen coordination to advance bilateral relations and exchange opinions on regional and international developments, Takht-e-Ravanchi expressed hope that the two sides would speed up the implementation of bilateral agreements and identify new areas for cooperation through regular holding of these meetings.

Takht-e-Ravanchi and Nusseibeh exchanged views on various dimensions of bilateral relations, including in the political and economic fields.

The two diplomats also reviewed regional and international developments.

