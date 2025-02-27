Foreign Ministry says empowering Iran’s defense capabilities is a responsible measure

Tehran, IRNA -- Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esma'eel Baqayi referring to the strengthening of the Iran's defense capabilities, considered this issue as a responsible and necessary action.

"The foreign minister and other officials of the Zionist regime constantly threaten Iran with military operations and at the same time the West blames Iran for its defense capabilities. This is illogical and scandalous," Baqayi wrote on his X account.

The spokesperson said that in a region "infected with an occupying entity that is addicted to aggression and lawless behavior, strengthening our defense capabilities is definitely an absolutely necessary step. It is considered responsible and necessary."

