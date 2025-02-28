Insecurity in Sistan-and-Baluchestan attempted by non-native elements: Intelligence minister

Tehran, IRNA – Intelligence Minister Esma’eel Khatib says Iran’s enemies attempt to create insecurity in Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province by relying on non-native agents they dispatch to the region.

“The enemies have always in the history of the revolution and the Islamic Republic attempted to carry out seditions and conspiracies; today, too, we witness that if there are acts that cause insecurity, they are carried out by elements who are sent in and who don’t belong here,” Khatib said during a trip to Sistan-and-Baluchestan on Friday.

The minister thanked the local population and officials of the province for striving to ensure security in the province.

“The enemies use every opportunity to create discord and insecurity; but the people of Iran, with vigilance and unity, have always stood against these conspiracies; we must be more careful than before and not allow the enemies to use external elements in a bid to create chaos,” Khatib said.

Sistan-and-Baluchestan, Iran’s second-largest province, shares borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

President Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to Sistan-and-Baluchestan on his first provincial trip as president.

On February 22, a sound bomb exploded in the city of Chabahar, in Sistan-and-Baluchestan, at the Housing Foundation, a government organization providing housing for the deprived. No casualties were reported.

In a statement on February 25, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) confirmed that its forces had killed two members of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group in Chabahar who were planning to carry out terrorist attacks.

