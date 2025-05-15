Iran seeks peace with neighbors, President Pezeshkian says

Kermanshah, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peace inside the country and stable relations with neighboring countries.

Speaking at a gathering with business activists and investors in Kermanshah Province, western Iran, on Thursday morning, the president honored the memory of the “martyrs of service.”

Addressing recent hostile comments by U.S. President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia, Pezeshkian stated, “We seek peace, not war. The are the warmongers.”

He also said that Iran strives for peace and stability within the country and with its neighbors, including Azerbaijan, Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia. “We seek brotherhood and equality.”

As part of his visit to Kermanshah Province, President Pezeshkian met with local entrepreneurs and inaugurated four major industrial, infrastructural, and agricultural projects.

President Pezeshkian said in another speech on the same day that the U.S. President, during his remarks in the region, portrayed Iran as a destabilizing force, when in fact, it is Israel, backed by the U.S., that has fueled violence and bloodshed in the area.

He added, “They thought that by assassinating our scientists, they could bring us to our knees, but they are deluded. They label us as terrorists, yet Israel, with the support of the U.S. and Europe, has killed 60,000 innocent civilians [in the Gaza Strip] and deprived its people of basic needs, like water, food, and medicine.”

Pezeshkian emphasized, “Through unity, solidarity, compassion, wisdom, and the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei], we will overcome all crises and emerge victorious.”

3266**9417