Iran offers condolences on death of former Uruguayan President Mujica

In its message, the Foreign Ministry praised the former Uruguayan president as an “influential and inspiring” leader.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry has extended condolences to the government and people of Uruguay following the death of that country’s former President Jose Mujica, praising him as an “influential and inspiring” leader.

In a message posted on the social media platform X on Thursday, the ministry expressed sympathy to Mujica’s family and offered prayers for his eternal peace.

Mujica, who served as Uruguay’s president from 2010 to 2015, died on May 13 at the age of 89 after a period of illness.

