Foreign Ministry condemns U.S. president’s ‘divisive and deceptive’ remarks on Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the false, divisive, and misleading claims made by the U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Iran.

In a Wednesday statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the remarks made by the U.S. president Trump on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, concerning Iran as false, divisive, and misleading allegations.

The ministry stated, “At a time when the Zionist regime, acting as a proxy for the U.S.A., is perpetrating the most horrific colonial genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories; has militarily occupied territories belonging to two other Arab and Muslim countries; and repeatedly violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen through acts of terrorism and war crimes against these nations, the U.S. president shamelessly blames Iran for the destruction of these countries.”

It further emphasized, “This distortion of truth, which is rooted in a blatant inversion of the existing regional realities, is intended to divert attention from the genocide in Gaza and other atrocities by the Zionist regime in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. Also, it is yet another indication of the hypocritical and insulting approach of U.S. policymakers toward the regional nations and shows the U.S. officials’ persistent efforts to shield the Zionist regime against accountability for its crimes against the regional nations.”

“The deceptive and insulting remarks of the U.S. president will by no means undermine the national solidarity of Iranians, both inside and outside the country. Such comments can never alter the reality that successive U.S. administrations, over the past seven decades, have spared no veil in their efforts to hinder Iran’s progress and development. In addition to their full-scale support for the former regime of Iran and for Saddam’s murderous regime during the imposed war, the U.S. administrations have imposed the most severe sanctions and economic and financial pressures on Iran, flagrantly violating the human rights of every Iranian citizen,” it noted.

The ministry added, “The people of the region and the world will never forget the fact that even as the U.S. president visits the region and delivers his divisive and deceptive remarks, Palestinian women and children in Gaza and the West Bank are being torn into pieces with American-supplied weapons, and the project of genocide against the Palestinian people continues in this region with unprecedented intensity, backed by direct political, financial, and military support from the U.S.”

“Undoubtedly, the divisive statements of the U.S. president are aimed at sowing discord between Iran and its Arab neighbors and at concealing the direct role of the U.S. in the crimes of the Zionist regime. However, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the regional countries, being fully aware of the malicious intentions and record of the U.S. and the Zionist regime, will continue, unfazed by the divisive policies of third parties, down the path of strengthening and consolidating their amicable relations,” it noted.

