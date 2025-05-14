Israeli military aggressions continue in Jenin; 600 houses destroyed

The Israeli army continued its aggressions in the Jenin camp in the West Bank, destroying 600 homes, the Palestinian sources reported.

According to the Palestinian News Agency (Wafa), the Israeli army continued its military operations in the Jenin camp for the 114th consecutive day.

According to the Jenin municipality report, during this operation, about 600 houses inside the camp have been completely destroyed and minor damage has been caused to the rest of the houses, while the widespread shooting by the Zionist military around the camp continues, which has exacerbated the suffering of the camp's residents.

2050