Pezeshkian strongly criticizes Trump’s anti-Iran remarks

President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his recent remarks against Iran, saying that the efforts to undermine the Islamic Republic over the past 47 years have failed to diminish the determination and resilience of the Iranian nation.

During his first provincial visit to Kermanshah Province on Wednesday, the President highlighted the decades of pressure faced by the Iranian nation.

He noted that for 47 years, adversaries have attempted to undermine the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people, yet they have neither succeeded nor will they succeed, as the threats confronting Iran cannot weaken the nation’s resolve.

In a meeting with local elites, intellectuals, and cultural figures, Pezeshkian emphasized that regardless of the intentions of other parties regarding peace, the Iranian nation will rise to develop the country.

He criticized the U.S. President's comments, said that Trump made remarks that reveal his profound misunderstanding of the Iranian people, because he fails to recognize the Iranians’ honor, bravery, patience, and sacrifices.

President Pezeshkian categorically rejected the claim that Iran is a source of insecurity, questioning that how can they label Iran as a threat when they have caused the deaths of 60,000 women and children in Gaza through bombings and have deprived this defenseless population of essential resources like water and medicine?

He challenged propagandas against Iran, noting that the problem of this country has its roots in policies which impose sanctions and economic terrorism, or advocate for war and destruction.

Regarding the assassinations of Iranian scientists, Pezeshkian remarked, Iranians did not perpetrate these attacks; those who now accuse Iran are the same individuals who targeted Iranian scholars within their own borders.

On international conspiracies against Iran, he said that the primary aim of adversaries is to sow division within Iran.

He added that the U.S. and its allies have pooled their resources to undermine this nation, yet they fail to grasp that Iran is the land of brave people and cannot be defeated.

