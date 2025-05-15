Parliament speaker meets counterparts from Muslim countries on the sidelines of PUIC conference

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf has met and conferred with his counterparts from Malaysia, Burkina Faso, Indonesia, and Algeria as part of his visit to Jakarta to attend the 19th Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) conference.

In a meeting with Ousmane Bougouma, the Speaker of the Transitional Legislative Assembly of Burkina Faso, on Thursday, Qalibaf said that Iran is committed to promotion of economic relations and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

In another meeting on the same day, Qalibaf and the speaker of the People's National Assembly of Algeria, Ibrahim Boughali, discussed the latest atrocities going on in the Gaza Strip. The Iranian Parliament speaker called for unity among Muslim countries to end the ongoing crimes in the Palestinian area.

Qalibaf also had separate meetings with his Indonesian counterpart, Puan Maharani, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia, Johari bin Abdul.

