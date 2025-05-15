May 15, 2025, 5:33 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85833888
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Parliament speaker meets counterparts from Muslim countries on the sidelines of PUIC conference

May 15, 2025, 5:33 PM
News ID: 85833888
Parliament speaker meets counterparts from Muslim countries on the sidelines of PUIC conference

Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf met his counterparts from different countries.

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf has met and conferred with his counterparts from Malaysia, Burkina Faso, Indonesia, and Algeria as part of his visit to Jakarta to attend the 19th Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) conference.

In a meeting with Ousmane Bougouma, the Speaker of the Transitional Legislative Assembly of Burkina Faso, on Thursday, Qalibaf said that Iran is committed to promotion of economic relations and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.  

In another meeting on the same day, Qalibaf and the speaker of the People's National Assembly of Algeria, Ibrahim Boughali, discussed the latest atrocities going on in the Gaza Strip. The Iranian Parliament speaker called for unity among Muslim countries to end the ongoing crimes in the Palestinian area.

Parliament speaker meets counterparts from Muslim countries on the sidelines of PUIC conference

Qalibaf also had separate meetings with his Indonesian counterpart, Puan Maharani, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia, Johari bin Abdul.

Parliament speaker meets counterparts from Muslim countries on the sidelines of PUIC conference

Parliament speaker meets counterparts from Muslim countries on the sidelines of PUIC conference

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .