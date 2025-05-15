Parliament speaker condemns silence on Israeli regime’s Gaza crimes

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf has said that silence and indifference toward the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime are unforgivable sins, adding that supporting Gaza is a duty for all Muslims.

Qalibaf, who has traveled to Indonesia to attend the 19th Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), delivered a speech to the students at Jakarta’s Syarif Hidayatullah University on Thursday morning.

He emphasized that from the perspective of Islamic thought, confronting arrogance is both a religious obligation and a humanitarian necessity, adding that the concept of “arrogance” is not confined to a specific time or place. While its manifestations may change over time, the fundamental duty of Muslims to stand against oppression and tyranny remains constant and enduring, he said.

“In this current era, the global Islamic community is witnessing profound injustice and the suffering of our Muslim brothers and sisters in Palestine, particularly in the Gaza Strip,” he said, adding, “These humanitarian tragedies pain the hearts of every freedom-seeking individual and challenge the conscience of humanity.”

Qalibaf stated that the brutal aggression and escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza require a unified and strong condemnation from Muslims around the world in support of the Palestinian people’s ongoing struggle for justice and self-determination. He emphasized, “Silence in the face of these crimes signifies complicity with the oppressors and a disregard for human and Islamic values, which is beneath the dignity of any Islamic country.”

He said, “The unwavering support of the U.S. administration for the aggressors has encouraged them to continue their crimes, perpetuating the cycle of suffering. Such support not only violates international laws and norms but also contradicts humanitarian and moral principles.”

Qalibaf further added, “Just as Indonesia strengthened its national unity in the fight against colonialism, the Islamic world must unite in solidarity with Palestine today. In Islamic thought, silence in the face of oppression is a betrayal—betrayal of the Quran, of history, and of humanity.”

At the end of his speech, Qalibaf unveiled the translated version of Martyr Morteza Motahhari’s book titled “Islam and Iran: A Historical Study of Mutual Services.”

