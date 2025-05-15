Foreign Ministry spokesperson: Ferdowsi saved Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has offered congratulations on Ferdowsi Day, observed on the 25th of Ordibehesht in the Iranian calendar, which falls on May 15 this year.

Baqaei wrote on his X account on Thursday that if language is the lifeblood of a nation, then Ferdowsi saved Iran’s very existence.

He described Ferdowsi as the reviver of Iranian identity and spirit, as well as a teacher of wisdom and intellect.

He said that in challenging times, Ferdowsi lit the beacon of enlightenment with words, skillfully blending epic storytelling with wisdom and calling for gaining strength.

Ferdowsi became the savior of an ancient civilization and its identity, who breathed hope into words.

Ferdowsi (940–1020 AD), the great Persian poet, is best known for his magnum opus, Shahnameh (Book of Kings), an epic masterpiece containing over 60,000 verses. Composed in over three decades, this literary marvel is considered a cornerstone of Persian language and literature. It preserves historical, cultural, and mythological narratives that define ancient Iran’s heritage.

