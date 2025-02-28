Iran condemns terror attack in Pakistan

Tehran, IRNA – The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran condemns the suicide attack that took place during Friday prayers, leading to the martyrdom of a number of people.

Isma’eel Baqayi condoled the families of the victims and the government of Pakistan over the incident on Friday, praying for the victims and wishing recovery for the injured.

A powerful blast killed at least five people and injured 20 others during Friday prayers at Madrassa-e-Haqqania in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistani police said.

Baqayi emphasized Iran’s principled policy of condemning all forms of terrorism and extremism, adding that preventing and countering the heinous phenomenon of terrorism requires collaboration and coordination between all regional countries, as well as constant fight against the perpetrators, organizers, and financial supporters such moves.

