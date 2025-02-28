Economy minister executes policies approved by entire government: VP

Tehran, IRNA – Vice-President for Parliamentary Affairs Shahram Dabiri says Finance Minister Abdolnasser Hemmati implements policies that have been approved by the government and lawmakers seeking to impeach him have raised no considerable objection to his own actions.

Dabiri told IRNA on Friday that economic decisions were made in line with the objectives set out in Five-Year Development Plans and the general goals of the Planning and Budget Organization, and that the minister of economy was responsible for the implementation of those decisions.

The vice-president said the criticisms raised against the performance of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance were in fact aimed at the said general policies and their results, and the lawmakers seeking to impeach Hemmati had not raised “any significant objections to Mr. Hemmati’s [own] performance.”

He said he had held “positive” conversations with lawmakers, who he said were inclined “to cooperate.”

“Therefore, I hope that impeachment will not get [enough] votes,” Dabiri said.

Ninety one lawmakers have filed for impeachment proceedings against Hemmati, who has merely been in office for several months. The lawmakers claim the minister has failed to stabilize markets or curb increases in consumer prices.

Meanwhile, President Pezeshkian said during an unannounced visit to the Ministry of Economic Affairs on February 19 that it was “unfair” to hold Hemmati singularly responsible for Iran’s economic issues.

2050**4482