Israel launches fresh drone attack on east Lebanon

The Zionist regime's drones have attacked a car in the city of Al-Harmal in northeastern Lebanon, the Lebanese news sources reported.

According to al-Mayadeen network, the Zionist army launched a drone attack on a vehicle in the city of Al-Harmal in Al-Beqaa province, located in the northeast of Lebanon, on Thursday.

Lebanese news sources reported that at least one person was killed and another person was injured in this drone attack, which was carried out by firing three missiles.

On Wednesday, the occupying regime carried out a drone attack on Al-Harmal-Al-Qasr road in Al-Baqaa province, killing one person and injuring another person.

On Tuesday night, two people were killed and three Lebanese citizens were injured in the attack of the Zionist regime's fighters on the Janta area in eastern Lebanon and on the borders of Syria.

The Israeli military claimed in a statement that its fighters targeted Hezbollah members in a strategic weapons production and storage center in the Bekaa region.

