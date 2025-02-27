Serbian president, Iran's communications minister discuss bilateral ties

Tehran, IRNA -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Iran's Communications and Information Technology Minister Sattar Hashemi in a meeting discussed bilateral ties.

"I had a sincere and constructive meeting with Sattar Hashemi, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Thank you for conveying the message of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian," President Vučić wrote on his Instagram account.

He said that the presence of Iran in the 2027 EXPO exhibition has been confirmed in President Pezeshkian's letter, adding, "We are waiting for the presence of the representatives of this country in this event. We discussed economic cooperation in various fields. The focus of the discussions was on the optimal use of existing capacities to expand cooperation in the fields of energy, health tourism, agriculture and information and communication technology."

The Serbian President also said that the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the two countries in the field of information technology was mentioned in President Pezeshkian's letter, adding that "we stated that it is expected to help the development of innovative solutions in the fields of telecommunications, digital skills, information security and the creation of data centers."

The Serbian president also appreciated Iran's firm position in supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia, and stated that this position shows Iran's adherence to the principles of international law.

2050