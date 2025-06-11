Los Angeles imposes curfew amid unrest over immigration raids

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has declared a local emergency and imposed a downtown curfew as protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration raids escalated.

“I issued a curfew starting tonight at 8 p.m. for Downtown Los Angeles to stop bad actors who are taking advantage of the President’s chaotic escalation,” Bass wrote on X on Tuesday night. The curfew, running from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., is expected to remain in place for several days.

Police Chief Jim McDonnell said “unlawful and dangerous behavior” had been growing since Saturday. “The curfew is a necessary measure to protect lives and safeguard property following several consecutive days of growing unrest throughout the city,” he added.

Bass said those involved in violence and vandalism are not “really in support of immigrants” and “have another agenda.”

At least 378 people have been arrested since Friday, when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained dozens during citywide raids.

The protests have been largely peaceful, but there have been reports of some rioters blending with the demonstrators and engaging in acts of violence and vandalism.

Trump has used that as a pretext to deploy thousands of National Guard troops and Marines to the city to quash the protest over his harsh immigration policy, which critics say is breaking apart immigrant families.

