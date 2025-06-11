Parliament backs talks with U.S. aimed at lifting sanctions: Qalibaf

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament fully supports the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian in pursuing negotiations aimed at addressing concerns over Iran’s nuclear program and lifting sanctions, Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf said.

Qalibaf made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, where he was joined by other parliamentary colleagues.

The speaker emphasized that Parliament considers itself responsible for overseeing the nuclear negotiation process while supporting the administration in advancing the talks, citing a law passed in December 2020 called the Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect the Iranian Nation’s Interests.

Qalibaf stressed that the legislative body has consistently worked to uphold the nation’s honor and dignity.

“Parliament has used both public and private meetings, as well as statements and speeches, in a targeted and timely manner to support the administration in advancing negotiations,” he said, referring to Iran’s indirect talks with the United States.

So far, Iran and the United States have held five rounds of talks, mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi—three in Muscat and two in Rome. A sixth round is scheduled for June 15 in the Omani capital.

Qalibaf also highlighted Parliament’s collaboration with the executive branch in addressing issues related to the Seventh Development Plan, including market regulation, maintaining purchasing power, controlling the exchange rate, and tackling housing and energy costs.

