Guardian Council approves strategic partnership treaty with Russia

Tehran, IRNA – The Guardian Council has endorsed a bill approving the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed between Tehran and Moscow earlier this year.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Hadi Tahan Nazif, spokesperson for the Guardian Council, said the council had reviewed the draft of the long-term partnership treaty with the Russian Federation and confirmed its compliance with both Islamic principles and the Iranian Constitution.

During an open session on May 21, Parliament voted in favor of the bill outlining the treaty’s provisions. Out of 211 members present, 192 voted in favor, 5 opposed, and 2 abstained.

The agreement was signed in mid-January during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin at the time called the pact a “breakthrough document,” while the Iranian president said it would “open a new chapter in relations between Iran and Russia in all fields.”

The agreement covers various areas of bilateral cooperation, including defense, energy, finance, transportation, industry, agriculture, tourism, culture, science, and technology.

Both houses of the Russian parliament have ratified the treaty, and President Putin signed it into law in April.

