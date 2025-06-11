I.A.E.A. allegations of Iran’s non-compliance ‘a big lie,’ says nuclear chief

Tehran, IRNA –The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (A.E.O.I.) has dismissed allegations that the Islamic Republic has violated its obligations under the Safeguards Agreement as “a big lie” that undermines the credibility of the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

Eslami made the remarks while speaking with reporters after a cabinet session on Wednesday, the third day of the quarterly meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) Board of Governors in Vienna.

Iran’s nuclear program is a key agenda item at the meeting, as the United States—alongside Britain, France, and Germany, collectively known as the E3—pushes for a resolution against Tehran. The U.S. and the E3 drafted the resolution after a report by I.A.E.A. Director General Rafael Grossi, in late May, accused Iran of failing to cooperate with the agency on alleged “undeclared nuclear material and activities at multiple undeclared locations.”

The resolution finds Iran in non-compliance with its Safeguards obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Eslami rejected Grossi’s report as biased and politically motivated.

“What matters and what should be expected is that the agency’s reports remain professional, technical, and aligned with the regulations outlined in its articles of association. This latest report, unfortunately, is clearly biased and heavily politicized, and prepared under pressure,” he said.

He also dismissed the resolution tabled by the U.S. and the E3, describing it as “irrational, non-technical, and lacking any lawful basis.”

“The allegation that the Islamic Republic of Iran has failed to comply with the Safeguards Agreement is a big lie, and there is no evidence to support it. Not a single report from I.A.E.A. inspectors suggests that Iran has obstructed or opposed their work. Spreading false reports only damages the credibility of an international institution like the I.A.E.A.," Eslami added.

He urged the U.S. and the E3 to refrain from actions that could harm the agency’s credibility, warning against any provocative measures by Western nations at the Board of Governors.

Eslami said that any Iranian response would be a strategic decision to be taken in due time.

