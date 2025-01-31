Al-Aqsa Storm Operation revived Palestinian cause, Iran's foreign minister says

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchibexpressed strong support for the Palestinian people following their victory in Gaza, stating that the October 7 Al-Aqsa Storm operation revived the Palestinian cause.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, parts of which were aired on Friday, Araghchi praised the operation, saying it brought the Palestinian cause back to life and turned it into the top priority in the region and globally.

He also reaffirmed Iran's readiness to assist the people of Gaza, offering congratulations for the victory and the return of prisoners to Palestinian resistance forces.

On Syria, Araghchi highlighted Iran's commitment to supporting any Syrian government approved by the Syrian people, emphasizing Iran’s stance on preserving Syria's stability and territorial integrity.

