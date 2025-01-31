Israeli Army violates ceasefire with Lebanon 15 times in one day

Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli military has violated the ceasefire with Lebanon 15 times on Thursday, bringing the total number of ceasefire violations by Israel to 823 over the past 66 days.

In a Friday report, Turkey's Anadolu Agency cited Lebanon's official news agency which indicated that the violations included drone attacks, the destruction of homes and buildings, artillery shelling, flare firing, rocket attacks, and the burning of a chicken farm.

The ongoing violations come despite repeated calls for de-escalation and adherence to the ceasefire.

9341**2050