Zarif says U.S. hegemony has collapsed

Tehran, IRNA – Former Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad-Javad Zarif says the hegemony of the United States, as the dominant global power, has failed.

Zarif made the remarks in the First International Conference on European and American Studies underway at the Faculty of World Studies of the University of Tehran on June 9-10.

He emphasized that the post-Cold War world is not unipolar but rather entering a new phase of global transformation.

While some viewed the collapse of the Soviet Union as a victory for the West and liberal democracy, this interpretation was premature, the veteran diplomat said.

The dissolution of the Soviet Union was not a triumph for the West but rather a defeat for the East, Zarif argued.

The U.S. mistook this as a victory, leading to misguided military policies that ultimately resulted in significant failures, he said.

He said that Washington’s approach between 1991 and 2006 showed how military intervention was doomed to fail.

The U.S. remains a great power, though its international hegemony has faltered, he added.

In areas of international norm-setting, the U.S. frequently lost ground to European actors, Zarif said.

He cited cases such as the International Criminal Court and European responses to the Palestinian issue, arguing that European influence has diminished due to its alignment with the Israeli regime.

Zarif said that Iran’s understanding of both Europe and the U.S. is crucial for shaping its foreign relations, noting that the conference can contribute to a better grasp of global interactions.

