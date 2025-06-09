Israeli secret nuclear facilities will be targeted if Iranian sites are attacked: SNSC

Tehran, IRNA – Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in a statement has warned that Iran will hit Israel’s secret nuclear facilities if the Israeli regime carries out any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

The statement said that the complicated intelligence operation by the Iranian forces and their significant achievement were a principal part of a smart plan and covert acts of the sacred Islamic establishment in the face of the enemies' propaganda.

Another major section of the plan included the Armed Forces’ relentless efforts to establish operational balance proportionate to weaknesses and strengths of the occupying Israeli regime and its supporters, it added.

The Council said the Israeli target list is “on the table” of the Armed Forces, and that the regime's clandestine nuclear facilities will be targeted if it carries out any act of aggression.

Pointing to the trove of secret Israeli documents Iran has recently obtained, it said access to such information and the completion of the intelligence and operational cycle have boosted the capabilities of the Iranian forces.

The statement said that today the Iranian forces are able to “respond immediately to any potential aggression by the Zionist regime against our nuclear facilities by attacking its hidden nuclear facilities.”

They can also counter any malicious act against Iran’s economic and military infrastructure proportional to the type of aggression, the statement said.

(This item is being updated.)

2050