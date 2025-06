Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says that while the forced enactment of hijab can result in discontent, donning revealing attire and neglecting norms is also socially unacceptable.

The president wrote in a post on his X account on Monday according to the teachings of Imam Ali (PBUH), God’s contentment is tied to the contentment of the public.

