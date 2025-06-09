Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium insufficient for nuclear weapon, Grossi says

London, IRNA – Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) Rafael Grossi has emphasized that uranium enrichment is not inherently a prohibited activity, adding that Iran's current stockpile of enriched uranium does not amount to the material needed for a nuclear weapon.

Speaking at a press conference in Vienna on Monday, Grossi said, “Uranium enrichment per se is not a forbidden activity, which is something my Iranian counterparts always tell.”

“At the same time, when you accumulate and continue to accumulate, and you are the only country in the world doing this at a level very, very close to what is needed for a nuclear explosive device, then we cannot ignore it,” he added.

He also highlighted that enriched uranium alone does not constitute a nuclear weapon, as constructing an actual explosive device requires intricate mechanisms, including triggers and other sophisticated components.

When asked about the potential impact of an I.A.E.A. Board of Governors resolution against Iran on Tehran-Washington talks, Grossi said, “There is no formal link between one thing and the other. But it is obvious, I think, for all of us, that there is an interrelation and perhaps a mutual influence. Not perhaps—for sure. It is a mutual influence.”

He also addressed the 2015 deal—formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (J.C.P.O.A.)—, adding “The J.C.P.O.A. was designed to be applied to a very specific type of Iran program, which is completely different now, even if you wanted to revive it, it would not be enough because now they have new technologies.”

