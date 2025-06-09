Jun 9, 2025, 4:22 PM
Death toll in Gaza rises to 54,927 as Israeli attacks continue unabated

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 47 more people were killed and 388 others injured in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Gazans kilked since October 7, 2023 has reached 54,927.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 54,927 as Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the besieged enclave continues unabated, authorities reported on Monday.

According to the report, 4,649 people have been killed and 14,574 others injured since March 18, when Israel resumed its military assault in violation of a ceasefire.

The ministry also stated that a total of 126,615 people have been injured in Israeli attacks since the war began on October 7, 2023.

