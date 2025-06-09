Israel orders detention of Gaza-bound aid ship activists as Spain and France demand release

Tehran, IRNA – Israel’s far-right “National Security Minister” Itamar Ben-Gvir has ordered the detention of pro-Palestinian activists aboard the aid ship Madleen, after it neared the Gaza coast in an attempt to break the blockade of the tiny besieged area.

The vessel, which had set sail from the port of Sicily in southern Italy, was carrying 12 activists from various European countries as well as humanitarian aid. It is currently being escorted to the Israeli port of Ashdod.

According to Israeli authorities, the passengers will be transferred from Ashdod to a detention facility in the central city of Ramla.

Spain’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Israeli chargé d’affaires in Madrid on Monday to protest the seizure of the Madleen, which aimed to deliver aid to Palestinians in Gaza. Spanish newspaper El País reported that at least one Spanish national was on board.

The ministry said it was in contact with the Spanish citizen, the individual’s family, and Israeli authorities to ensure consular protection.

This marks the second time in three weeks that Spain has summoned the top Israeli diplomat in Madrid amid growing diplomatic tensions. On May 21, Spain also called in the Israeli chargé d’affaires to protest the Israeli military’s firing on an international diplomatic delegation in the occupied West Bank.

France also called for the immediate release of six French nationals detained aboard the Madleen. In a statement issued on Monday, the French Foreign Ministry urged Israeli authorities to return its citizens who were arrested in international waters while delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The International Committee for Breaking the Siege of Gaza condemned the seizure of the Madleen, describing Israel’s actions as “piracy and state terrorism.” In a statement released following the incident, the committee emphasized that such measures would not deter ongoing efforts to challenge the blockade of Gaza.

Israel has long maintained a naval blockade of Gaza while activists and rights groups have repeatedly challenged the blockade, condemning the Israeli act as violating international law and worsening the humanitarian crisis in the coastal enclave.

