Veteran Iranian politician dies

Tehran, IRNA - Mohammad Hassan Asghar-Nia, a renowned and veteran politician, who had survived the the terrorist explosion at the Islamic Republic Party in early 1980's has passed away.

Asghar-Nia became a member of the Central Council of the Islamic Republic Party.

He was a student of late Ayatollah Dr. Shahid Beheshti.

In an interview with IRNA, Javad Imam, Secretary General of the Martyrs' Assembly, while confirming the news, said that the cause of death of late Asgharnia was old age.

