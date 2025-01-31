Iran committed to enhancement of ties with Kyrgyzstan: VP

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has said that relations between Tehran and Bishkek have been on the rise over the past decades, highlighting Iran’s commitment to expansion of ties with Kyrgyzstan.

Aref, who is on a visit to Kyrgyzstan, made the remarks during a meeting with Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Referring to widespread relations between Iran and Kyrgyzstan on different economic, trade and transportation areas, he urged the need for implementing the agreements already signed between the two nations.

He believed that the presence of both countries in significant regional organizations, such as SCO, ECO and the Eurasian Economic Union provides a chance for further deepening of bilateral relations.

Aref invited the prime minister of Kyrgyzstan to attend a summit of Caspian Sea littoral states due to be held in Tehran on February 18.

The Kyrgyz side, in turn, congratulated the Iranian government and nation over the victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, noting that his country sees promotion of relations with Tehran of special significance.

He expressed hope that Iran would increase its investments in Kyrgyzstan.

9341**2050