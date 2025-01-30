FM Araghchi stresses Iran's determination to expand ties with Qatar in all areas

Tehran, IRNA – lranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a meeting with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Jassim Al Thani in Doha, has called for the expansion of all-out bilateral relations.

In the meeting with the Qatari prime minister, Iran's foreign minister discussed the regional developments and bilateral ties.

During the meeting, topics of interest to the two sides, including the development of bilateral relations and developments in the region, especially developments in the Palestinian scene after the ceasefire agreement, the political conditions in Lebanon after The election of the president and prime minister of that country and the repeated and constant violation of the ceasefire agreement by the Israeli regime, the developments in Syria and the two countries' emphasis on supporting sovereignty, stability and the territorial integrity of Syria were discussed.

Referring to the very good relations between Iran and Qatar, Araghchi emphasized the determination of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop relations with Qatar in various fields.

Meeting with the senior officials of Hamas and reviewing the latest developments in Palestine and congratulating the victory of the Palestinian people in the mythical 16-month resistance of Al-Aqsa Storm are on the agenda of this trip.

