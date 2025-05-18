Tajik foreign minister says collective security mechanism is key to regional peace

Tehran, IRNA – Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin has called on regional countries to work toward creating a collective security mechanism to promote peace and stability in the region.

Muhriddin made the remarks as he addressed the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF) on Sunday, where he highlighted different problems facing the region.

He referred to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, noting that Tajikistan strongly condemns the Israeli mass killing of innocent Palestinian people and the destruction of vital infrastructure such as hospitals there.

Calling for an immediate ceasefire and creating corridors to deliver humanitarian aid, the Tajik foreign minister stressed that an independent Palestinian state, with al-Quds as its capital, was the only way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Elsewhere in his speech, Muhriddin said the water crisis was one of the key geopolitical challenges in the region.

Muhriddin pointed out that, upon a proposal by his country, the United Nations has named 2025 the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation, and March 21 has been recognized as the World Day for Glaciers.

