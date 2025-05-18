Araqchi: Iran seeking a stronger role for Europe in negotiations

Tehran, IRNA – On the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in response to a question by an IRNA correspondent about Iran’s Friday meeting with the European Troika in Istanbul said, “We continue our talks with Europe and we think the more understanding there is of the situation between us and Europe, the better, and we demand that Europe play its role, even though they themselves have downplayed their role.”

“The problem here is that Europeans have always had such a will, but their ability is limited,” Araqchi said.

He pointed out that currently, the Europeans are far from “our dialogue with the United States, and this is certainly not in our best interest.”

Araqchi said that it seems that there is no understanding among Europeans in this regard.

The Foreign Minister also said in response to a question about Steve Witkoff’s statements about Iran’s enrichment that enrichment in Iran is not something that can be ignored.

“It is a great scientific achievement of the Iranian people, for which a lot of effort has been made and heavy costs have been paid, including the blood of our nuclear scientists. This is not something that anyone can ignore,” Araqchi said.

The Foreign Minister said that negotiations can be successful when this obvious principle is accepted, but if the goal is to ensure that Iran does not move towards nuclear weapons, this goal is achievable because nuclear weapons have no place in our doctrine and there is even a fatwa against them.

Araqchi said that therefore, it is better for the officials in the U.S. to make their demands realistic and act rationally, in which case there is a possibility of an agreement, and otherwise not.

