Iranian and Venezuelan businesses must counter ‘economic war’ of enemies: Qalibaf

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf has called on businessmen and entrepreneurs of the two countries to jointly tackle the economic war waged by the enemies.

Leading a delegation to Venezuela, Qalibaf issued the call while meeting with a large group of Iranian and Venezuelan businessmen in Caracas on Sunday evening.

He said that legislative and executive bodies of the two countries have the duty to provide support to businessmen and economic activists who are “the commanders in the economic war of enemies.”

Referring to bilateral ties, the top parliamentarian stressed the need for making long-term strategic agreement between Venezuela and Iran as a basis to enhance relations. “Having common interest as well as sharing enemies and allies make both sides move in the same direction, which is completely strategic and rational,” he said.

He also noted that Iran’s definitive strategy is to develop bilateral relations with the priority of the private sector, for which, the use of national currencies and the platform of the economic bloc like BRICS is essential.

Qalibaf said the policymakers of the two countries are well aware of difficulties, especially in the field of transportation, but there are many opportunities available in Iran and Venezuela to use.

“We must pursue the implementation of the free trade law and resolve banking problems in order to facilitate trade,” he said, adding that national currencies and the BRICS payment system can replace the dollar in trade transactions between the two countries.

Qalibaf, at the head of a parliamentary delegation, arrived in Caracas on Sunday morning. He will pay a visit to Cuba before attending the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Brazil.

