Iran’s red lines will shape response to U.S. proposal: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA — Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei says Iran will considering its own red lines when responding to the recent U.S. proposal .

Paying tribute to the ideals of the late Imam Khomeini, whose demise anniversary falls on Wednesday (June 4), Baqaei made the remarks when responding to a question from IRNA on the issue at a weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday.

Iran would not accept any text containing “radical and maximal demands” that disregards the legitimate rights and interests of the Iranian nation, he said, referring to the U.S.’s proposal submitted to Iran as part of the ongoing indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

The official clarified that receiving a proposal does not imply acceptance or even acceptability.

He described the exchange of documents a standard practice in negotiations, noting that Iran had initially presented its written proposal to the U.S.

Both sides, he said, regularly exchange views and positions, either verbally or in written form.

He stressed the importance of reviewing any proposal thoroughly before issuing a proper response, referring to a tweet from Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, in which he stated that Iran’s reply would be in line with the principles of national rights and interests.

Baqaei said that any proposal disregarding Iran’s fundamental demands and rights would not receive a positive response from Tehran.

Tehran and Washington are aware of each other’s red lines, he said, adding that Iran’s insistence on uranium enrichment is based on its legal and logical grounds.

Iran continues to demand the effective lifting of unlawful sanctions, stressing that any final agreement must include these critical elements, he said.

U.S. fails to provide clear mechanisms for removal of sanctions

The spokesperson expressed Iran’s readiness to implement confidence-building measures under the supervision of the I.A.E.A.

However, he said that Tehran seeks definitive assurances that sanctions imposed over the past decades will be effectively and permanently lifted.

Baqaei said the U.S. has failed to provide transparent mechanisms for the lifting of the sanctions, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that past negative experiences are not repeated.

Iran’s nuclear activities are entirely peaceful, noting that the country has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons.

He said that the lifting of sanctions is essential for any agreement with the U.S. and that no solution is possible without guarantees, permanent lifting of sanctions that have harmed the Iranian population and limited access to medicine and healthcare.

He criticized the U.S. for reimposing sanctions despite negotiations and insisted on verifiable mechanisms to prevent the recurrence of past sanctions’ adverse effects.

Iran reiterated its resistance to pressure, asserting that the Iranian people will not yield to coercion, the official said.

The spokesperson criticized the U.S.’s long-standing hostile policy, adding that American leaders prioritize confrontation over diplomacy.

He expressed hope for pragmatic policymaking in Washington but said that Iran will not compromise its sovereignty, dignity, or rights under external pressure.

Responding to reports of proposed U.S. legislation to make a part of the sanctions permanent, the spokesperson denounced it as contradictory to Washington’s stated desire for negotiations.

Iran views the actions as further eroding trust and demonstrating a lack of genuine intent to advance diplomatic efforts, he said, adding that US Congress and administration are members of one set.

He underlined that that the U.S. government should be viewed as a single entity.

I.A.E.A.’ report on Iran’s nuclear program

Criticizing the latest report issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.), he said that it was influenced by political pressure from certain Western countries.

Western countries have repeatedly exploited international organizations, including the I.A.E.A., to advance their own political objectives, he said.

He argued that this approach has persisted for over two decades and is not limited to the nuclear agency.

The I.A.E.A. report contains mainly repetitive content, exaggerates certain technical issues, and lacks impartiality, he said, expressing concern that Western governments are eroding the credibility of the key scientific body.

Baqaei advised the I.A.E.A., an international entity responsible for observing the nuclear activities of the countries, not to be influenced by political pressure.

Both the director-general and the Agency were pressured into drafting the report in a particular manner, the official said.

While acknowledging this external pressure, he said that it does not justify the release of biased and politically motivated assessments against a member state, he noted.

Iran will monitor the actions of Western countries regarding nuclear issues and will respond accordingly, he said.

In November 2024, the three European countries – Britain, France, and Germany – approved a resolution ignoring the achievements of the director-general’s visit to Tehran, but the resolution failed to achieve its goals and the Islamic Republic of Iran reacted to it, he noted.

Tehran will pursue its peaceful nuclear program under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (N.P.T.), said Baqaei.

He further criticized the report for exaggerating the dismissal of a few inspectors, which was in according with provisions of the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, while ignoring the presence of 125 other inspectors.

Iran will adjust its approach based on future developments within the international nuclear watchdog, but it prefers that cooperation with the I.A.E.A. not be disrupted by political interference, he said.

The Iranian government has reaffirmed its commitment to conducting diplomatic negotiations in a professional manner, despite media manipulation by Western sides, he said.

Baqaei said that Iran has consistently provided transparent updates to its own media while acknowledging that other sides often resort to media as a tool to shape public perception and exert psychological pressure.

The Islamic Republic will continue to pursue negotiations with professionalism, he said.

Iran warns against activation of destructive mechanisms

Regarding the potential activation of the snapback mechanism by European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (J.C.P.O.A.), Baqaei said that Iran has anticipated various scenarios and will respond accordingly.

He warned that if Western countries resort to nonconstructive measures, Iran will exercise its reciprocal options.

Iran will not accept false dichotomy between deal and military confrontation

When asked whether Iran would choose between accepting an unfavorable agreement or military confrontation, Baqaei dismissed the premise entirely.

He said that Iran will not be forced into choosing between the two and will continue to safeguard its national interests through strategic and effective actions.

Iran says European countries misuse I.A.E.A. mechanisms

Baqaei also criticized three European nations for exploiting the I.A.E.A.to advance their objectives.

He cited a recent instance where, despite the I.A.E.A. director-general’s positive remarks following his visit to Tehran, European sides swiftly drafted a resolution against Iran upon his return to Vienna.

Baqaei said that European sides leverage their influence within the United Nations to shape consensus against Iran, a practice that has persisted since 2005.

Consortium cannot replace enrichment

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the idea of a consortium is not new and has been discussed for decades.

While it has been recently reraised in the media and negotiations, Iran maintains that the initiative cannot replace its domestic enrichment program.

If the idea of a shared fuel production process is presented with genuine intent, Iran is open to cooperation.

Iran cannot consider a consortium as a substitute for Iran’s enrichment activities, he said.

Israeli regime’s role in U.S. foreign policy

Since 1984, Israeli officials have repeatedly claimed Iran was six months away from acquiring a nuclear bomb, he said.

Some 40 years later, these claims persist, serving as a tool for Israel to maintain influence over U.S. foreign policy in the region.

The Iranian official termed Israel’s threats and military exercises as nothing new, noting that Israel has always relied on intimidation tactics against regional countries.

Any reckless action by Israel will be met with a firm response, the official said.

Regarding the perceived difference between the United States and Israel, the spokesperson dismissed claims of significant disagreement.

What the U.S. and the Israeli regime are primarily concerned with is how best to apply pressure on Iran.

Iran calls for stronger focus on Palestine at UN

Foreign Ministry has urged the UN to prioritize Palestine, expressing concern over its diminishing focus within the Human Rights Council and emphasizing the unparalleled humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The ministry condemned Israel’s attacks on Gazan civilians, particularly during aid efforts, and held the US and other allies complicit.

Middle East free of nuclear weapons

Reaffirming its commitment to a nuclear-free Middle East, a 1970s initiative, Iran identifies Israel as the sole obstacle to this goal and urged disarmament, Baqaei said.

Iran rejects Finland’s espionage allegations

Dismissing Finland’s espionage allegations as a pressure tactic, Iran summoned the Finnish ambassador for explanation.

No credible evidence supports these accusations, the official said.

Iran respects foreign nationals residing in its territory

Baqaei assured respect and protection for all legal foreign residents, while criticizing European countries for targeting Iranian citizens expressing opinions on Palestine.

Iran-Egypt diplomatic ties continue to boost

Diplomatic ties between Iran and Egypt are steadily progressing, he said.

Both sides share common positions on international and regional issues, particularly Palestine.

The official expressed hope that ongoing diplomatic engagements will yield positive results.

