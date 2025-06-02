Araqchi meets Egypt’s president, foreign minister during Cairo visit

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who is in Cairo, has met with top Egyptian officials, including President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Araqchi met El-Sisi at his presidential palace on Monday morning, where they exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Hours later, the top diplomat met and held talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty.

Araqchi landed in Cairo on Sunday evening. Bilateral relations and the latest developments in the West Asia region, including the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, are on the agenda of discussion.

He is also schedule to meet with other Egyptian political and economic elites as well as a number of Iranians residing in the North African Arab country.

Araqchi held talks with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty (right) in Cairo, June 2, 2025.

This is Araqchi’s third trip to Egypt since taking office in 2024. He also accompanied President Masoud Pezeshkian during the D-8 summit held in Egypt in December last year.

Iran and Egypt are eyeing on a new chapter in their bilateral relations, building on strenuous efforts made over the past two years.

Pezeshkian’s primary agenda of his visit to Egypt, the first by an Iranian president since 2013, was aimed at fostering economic cooperation within Islamic nations, especially Egypt.

Referring to the ongoing visit of Araqchi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei said that Iran and Egypt have held high-level meetings and consultations over the past one and half year, with both sides showing determination to strengthen relations.

