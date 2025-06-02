Sports minister orders thorough probe into athletes’ misconduct in South Korea

Tehran, IRNA – The minister of sports and youth has ordered a comprehensive investigation into recent misconduct involving members of the national athletics team during the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea.

Following a report from the Athletics Federation regarding inappropriate behavior by three national team members on the sidelines of the competition, Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali on Monday instructed the deputy for championship and professional sports and the ministry’s security chief to seriously pursue the matter and submit a detailed report.

Donyamali stressed the importance of upholding ethics, discipline, and the dignity of representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran at international events.

National athletes should serve as role models for the country’s youth, he said, adding any breach of ethical or disciplinary standards is unacceptable.

He also called for a thorough review of the dispatch, oversight, and management processes for national teams in such events to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Athletics Federation, in a statement, confirmed the disciplinary violations and expressed regret and an apology.

It said the conduct of the three athletes is under close review and that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible.

