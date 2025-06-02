The countdown to abstract submission for the Royan Twin Congress has begun

All researchers, scientists, and scholars in the fields of advanced reproductive medicine technologies, stem cells, and regenerative medicine are hereby reminded that the deadline for abstract submission is strictly limited to June 5, 2025.

According to the Public Relations and International Affairs Office of Royan Institute, this congress—recognized as one of the most prestigious scientific events in the Middle East—provides a unique platform for presenting the latest research achievements, exchanging knowledge, and fostering scientific networking among leading international researchers.

The main themes of the congress include: advanced technologies in reproductive medicine, basic and applied research on stem cells, recent advancements in regenerative medicine, and biotechnology.

Participation in this international event, known as the Twin Congress of Royan, which focuses on reproductive medicine and stem cell technology, represents a unique opportunity to showcase cutting-edge research and establish collaborations with world-renowned research centers. The congress will be held by Royan Institute, affiliated with the Academic Center for Education, Culture, and Research (ACECR), from September 3–5, 2025, in Tehran, Iran.

In parallel with the main congresses, a Persian-language seminar on nursing and midwifery will also be held. Researchers can obtain full details about participation in this scientific event by visiting the congress website at: www.royancongress.com.

Concurrently with the 26th International Royan Congress, the 24th Royan International Research Award Festival will be held with the aim of encouraging both national and international researchers.

The Royan Festival has consistently served as a valuable opportunity to showcase our scientific capabilities and achievements to the global community, significantly shaping the perception of foreign researchers toward Iranian scientists and research institutions.

This article was first published by the Royan Institute.