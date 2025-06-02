Exclusive I Pezeshkian administration prioritizes long-term cooperation with neighbors: President’s advisor

Tehran, IRNA – Masoumeh Aghapour, the advisor to President Masoud Pezeshkian for economic cooperation, says a central agenda of the administration is to enhance long-term economic collaboration with Iran’s neighboring countries.

“Forging friendly ties and developing long-term and bilateral cooperation with neighboring countries, particularly in economy, is on the agenda of plans by the 14th administration and the president himself in the field of foreign policy and regional diplomacy,” Aghapour told IRNA in an exclusive interview published on Monday.

The advisor made the comments as she elaborated on last week’s trip of President Pezeshkian to Oman.

She said that the two sides signed 18 cooperation agreements during the two-day visit to Muscat. The most important documents pertain to the development of economic infrastructure, transportation and logistics, technical and engineering services, as well as free trade zones, she added.

According to the advisor, the Pezeshkian administration plans to leverage the capacities of Iranian expatriates to pursue trade and investment projects in other countries. That is why the cooperation documents signed in Oman mostly covered trade and joint investment, she added.

Aghapour further said that Iran considers Oman an important country when it comes to development of regional markets, as the Arab nation can serve as an export gate and play a key role in attracting foreign investors, especially that Iran faces unilateral sanctions.

Oman is also a potential partner for cooperation in the industrial sector, as Iran is ready to pave the way for foreign investment in its sectors of industry, mine, and trade, as well as technical and engineering services, said the official.

She also referred to the Pezeshkian administration’s plans for renewable energy development, saying that Oman enjoys good experience in that field. The two sides are set to boost cooperation on renewable energy as well, added Aghapour.

