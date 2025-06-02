Araqchi meets Egyptian president during Cairo visit

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who is in Cairo on an official visit, has met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday morning.

Araqchi landed in Cairo on Sunday evening at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, with bilateral relations and the latest developments in the West Asia region, including the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza being on the agenda of discussion.

He is also schedule to meet with Egyptian political and economic elites as well as a number of Iranians residing in the North African Arab country.

This is Araqchi’s third trip to Egypt since taking office. He also accompanied President Masoud Pezeshkian during the D-8 summit held in Egypt in December last year.

Iran and Egypt are eyeing on a new chapter in their bilateral relations, building on strenuous efforts made over the past two years.

Pezeshkian’s primary agenda of the visit to Egypt, the first by an Iranian president since 2013, was aimed at fostering economic cooperation within Islamic nations, especially Egypt.

4399**4194