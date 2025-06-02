Iran’s voting right in FAO restored after 15 years

Tehran, IRNA – Minister of Agriculture Gholam-Reza Nouri-Ghezeljeh has said that Iran’s voting right has been restored following the partial repayment of its debt to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), ending a 15-year suspension.

The minister said that Iran has always been an influential country in Asia and a member of the central council of the organization. However, due to difficulties in paying its membership fees it had been deprived of its voting right and excluded from major decision-making processes.

He also said that Iran owed debts to FAO’ local headquarters in Rome, which led to the suspension of its activities and the potential complete termination of its membership.

Referring to the reconstruction and reactivation of the Iran Room in Rome, he said that it is one of the diplomatic successes of the current administration, aiming to strengthen Iran’s cooperation and utilize international resources in education, research, and agriculture.

