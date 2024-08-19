Aug 19, 2024, 6:19 PM
Iran, FAO launch joint initiative to combat climate change

Tehran, IRNA -- The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Iran’s Department of Environment (DOE) have embarked on a joint cooperation project to fight against climate change.

FAO and DOE recently signed a project intended to align national strategies with climate actions and promote sustainable development. The initiative is supported by the Green Climate Fund, a UN fund designed to assist developing countries with climate change adaptation and mitigation activities

Like many countries, Iran faces challenges posed by climate change and has been grappling with its adverse effects, inducing intensified droughts and catastrophic floods.

Iran's Strategic Action Plan for Climate Change has presented a roadmap for mitigation efforts, contingent upon securing financial and technical support within the framework of cooperation with the United Nations on climate issues.

A kickoff workshop for the project was held on Monday with all key stakeholders, including government representatives, the private sector, and non-governmental organizations in attendance.

