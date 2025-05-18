Iran-India cooperation serves regional interests: Top security official

Tehran, IRNA –Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali-Akbar Ahmadian has stressed that Iran-India cooperation will serve the interests and security of the entire region.

During a phone call on Sunday with Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor (NSA) to the Prime Minister of India, Ahmadian said Iran and India are two great civilizations that can cooperate in political and economic areas, especially the development project of Chabahar Port in southeastern Iran.

He added that Tehran and New Delhi are determined to continue their cooperation with strength.

The Indian official, for his part, praised Iran’s role in the region, emphasizing that India’s economic cooperation with Iran will increase.

Doval reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Iran in political, security, and economic sectors, especially in the development of Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC).

He said he believed deeper ties between Tehran and New Delhi would benefit the interests of the two countries and serve regional security.

9341**4353