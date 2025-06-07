Iran is open to rational dialogue, but will never yield to bullying: Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says the Islamic Republic of Iran is always open to constructive and rational dialogue but will never yield to bullying.

Pezeshkian made the remarks as he met with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu in Tehran on Saturday.

During the meeting, he addressed the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the United States, saying that the other side is merely looking for excuses, while Tehran has clearly stated that its nuclear program is peaceful and has demonstrated that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons or weapons of mass destruction.

He pointed out that the United Nations nuclear agency has repeatedly verified the transparency of Iran’s nuclear program. “While we remain open to inspections, we will never accept any nation being deprived of knowledge, scientific technologies, and achievements.”

Pezeshkian further said that depriving nations of essential technologies in health, agriculture, and scientific innovation is equivalent to depriving humanity of celestial blessings, which is entirely unacceptable.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is always willing to engage in logical discourse but will never succumb to bullying,” he asserted.

Furthermore, Pezeshkian expressed Iran’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with all Muslim nations, including Kazakhstan, sharing expertise and utilizing joint capabilities to ensure sustainable development and progress.

For his part, Nurtleu praised Iran’s well-reasoned stance on its peaceful nuclear program.

Praising Iran as a nation with a rich civilization, he reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear technology.

3266**4353