Hamas warns Israel will be responsible if prisoner dies during siege

The armed wing of Hamas, Izz al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, has issued a stark warning regarding the safety of Israeli prisoner Matan Zangauker, who is being held in a location besieged by Israeli forces.

In a statement released on Saturday, Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for the Brigades, said Israeli forces are currently surrounding the location where Zangauker is being held in Gaza.

He said that any attempt to retrieve the prisoner alive would fail, placing the blame squarely on the Israeli military.

Abu Obaida asserted that Hamas had preserved Zangauker’s life for more than a year and eight months. “The enemy will not be able to recover him alive,” he said.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions in the region, as Israeli forces are reportedly conducting operations in Gaza. The Al-Qassam Brigades concluded their message with the phrase, “He who warns is excused,” suggesting that they have fulfilled their moral obligation by issuing this alert.

