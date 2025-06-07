‘Welfare not warfare’: Thousands march in London against austerity

London, IRNA – Thousands of protesters marched through central London on Saturday, demanding that the British government prioritize public welfare over military spending, as opposition grows against austerity measures under Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s administration.

Organized by the “People’s Assembly Against Austerity,” the demonstration began outside the BBC headquarters and continued towards Downing Street, where protesters rallied against proposed budget cuts to public services and a planned increase in defense spending.

Chanting slogans such as “Welfare NOT Warfare,” “Tax the Rich,” and “No More Austerity,” demonstrators carried placards denouncing the government’s economic policies. Flags in support of Palestine and banners from groups like the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and the Stop the War Coalition were also displayed.

Chris Nineham, deputy chair of the Stop the War Coalition, told IRNA’s correspondent in London that the government had already been forced to retreat on issues like cuts to disability benefits and pension reforms, and that it was time for citizens to step up pressure. He stressed that the time has come to broaden demands and strengthen the public mobilization.

Addressing the crowd, veteran anti-war and social justice activist John Rees criticized the government’s decision to invest billions in nuclear submarines instead of paying the salaries of 40,000 nurses. He criticized the government for not representing the working class.

The protests come just days after Starmer announced plans to raise defense spending to 2.5% of GDP over the next five years.

9341**4353