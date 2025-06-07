Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers stress Muslim unity against Israel

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Pakistani counterpart, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation on Saturday, discussing bilateral ties as well as recent regional and international developments.

The Pakistani foreign minister extended Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) greetings to the government and the nation of Iran.

During the call, the top Iranian and Pakistani diplomats exchanged views on the continued Israeli aggression against Lebanon and Syria, stressing the need for unity and solidarity among the Islamic Ummah worldwide.

They also reviewed the latest state of bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high-level consultations to strengthen cooperation between the two neighboring Muslim countries.

