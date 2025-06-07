Jun 7, 2025, 6:17 PM
Araqchi discusses bilateral ties and regional issues with Egypt’s foreign minster

Araqchi discusses bilateral ties and regional issues with Egypt’s foreign minster
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (right)and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Egypt discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, especially the war in Gaza.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatt, held a telephone conversation in which they discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings.

Araqchi visited Egypt earlier this week on Monday, where he met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, his counterpart, and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi.

