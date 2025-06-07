Araqchi discusses bilateral ties and regional issues with Egypt’s foreign minster

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatt, held a telephone conversation in which they discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings.

Araqchi visited Egypt earlier this week on Monday, where he met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, his counterpart, and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi.

