Iran arrests two suspects in killing of young judge

Iran arrests two suspects in killing of young judge

The two suspects in the killing of a Shiraz judge were arrested near the city after a brief clash with security forces.

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian authorities have arrested two suspects in the fatal stabbing of Judge Ehsan Bagheri, a senior Judiciary spokesman announced on Saturday.

Asghar Jahangir said that the arrests were made following coordinated efforts between judicial authorities and Iran’s intelligence agencies.

The suspects were located in a hideout near the southern city of Shiraz and taken into custody earlier in the day.

“The identities of the suspects have been confirmed, and both are residents of Fars Province,” Jahangir said, adding that the suspects resisted arrest and were injured in a shootout with security forces.

One of the detainees has a prior criminal record, he noted.

Judge Ehsan Bagheri, 38, who presided over Branch 102 of the Criminal Court 2 in Shiraz, was fatally attacked with a bladed weapon by two unidentified assailants on the morning of May 27 as he was leaving his home for work.

Officials described the attack as a terrorist act.

