Iranians view Iraqi Kurdistan people as their brothers: President Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed that Iran regards the Iraqi Kurdistan region as a brotherly neighbor, emphasizing that both sides can undertake significant initiatives to promote regional development through cooperation and interaction.

On the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum 2025, President Pezeshkian met with Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in Tehran on Sunday.

President Pezeshkian underscored the importance of expanding cooperation across various sectors, including trade, economy, science, culture, and investment. He noted that leveraging these opportunities would strengthen bilateral ties.

Addressing regional challenges, the President remarked that religious and ethnic disputes often stem from the conspiracies of ill-wishers aiming to hinder the convergence and progress of regional nations and governments.

He stressed that collaboration and interaction are essential to overcoming such obstacles.

Barzani expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, highlighting that President Pezeshkian’s visit to Iraq’s Kurdistan region had significantly improved mutual relations across all fields.

Regarding security cooperation, Barzani noted that, following discussions with the Iranian president, a meeting between the governor generals of Iran's border provinces and the Kurdistan region is scheduled to take place soon.

He emphasized the numerous opportunities for collaboration with Iran, particularly in trade and investment, and mentioned that conditions for Arbaeen pilgrims are expected to improve this year.

2050