Regional countries must resolve differences through dialogue: Head of Strategic Council

Tehran, IRNA – Head of Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi says ​​​​​​the emerging multipolar world order requires regional countries to unite and resolve their differences through dialogue.

“The reality is that the unipolar system is collapsing, and regional powers are assuming a greater role,” Kharrazi stated on Sunday, speaking on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum.

He noted that the world is shifting towards multilateralism, enabling nations to play a more effective role within the international system. Kharrazi stressed that regional powers—including China, India, Iran, Turkey, and Russia—must actively participate in shaping global affairs.

The former foreign minister also urged organizations that claim independence and seek to avoid dominance by hegemonic forces to contribute to the evolving world order, describing it as a “parallel process aimed at preserving the independence of nations.”

Addressing the post-war global order led by the United States, Kharrazi asserted that “after the end of the era of American dominance, the multipolar system can foster social justice and equitable international development.”

Iran will give a response to threats

Kharrazi also addressed contradictory statements by U.S. officials amid the ongoing indirect negotiations with Iran. “Washington’s self-entry into talks showed that they could not deal with Iran like other countries,” he said.

He warned against using the language of threats against the Islamic Republic, saying, “Iran is a powerful country and will give a response to threats.”

Kharrazi said that while some countries relied on others, Iran's nuclear know-how has been indigenous, and the country has pursued this path alone.

Dialogue is the only solution to overcome disputes

Stating that dialogue between Iran and Arab countries and other neighbors can be more effective, Kharrazi said, “International developments require these countries to come together and resolve their issues through dialogue despite differences.”

He said that the fourth round of the Tehran Dialogue Forum also aims to achieve mutual understanding so that regional issues can be resolved peacefully.

Referring to meaningful diplomacy, the former foreign minister said that the atmosphere has become much more positive in recent years, showing that the talks have been effective in overcoming differences.

Iran-Europe relations are in a state of freeze

The head of the Strategic Council also addressed the deteriorating relations with Europe, saying that “Iran’s relations with Europe have unfortunately entered a state of freeze.”

He said that Europe has great potential in financial, industrial and technological fields but it is no more an independent and influential bloc given “the U.S. and Israeli influence.”

He emphasized that the freeze in relations with Europe does not mean Iran should not try to find new ways to improve ties.

Kharrazi noted that some countries continue to send arms to the Israeli regime under pressure despite knowing that doing so would make them complicit in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

